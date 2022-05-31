3 places to take aerial fitness classes in Atlanta

It’s a good workout for a variety of fitness levels and body types, and it helps increase your balance, flexibility and posture, as well as your strength and overall conditioning. Above all, it adds a fun new activity to your workout routine.

A regular workout routine can get boring for even the most dedicated fitness buff. If you’ve dreamed of flying high with the trapeze artists or joining Cirque du Soleil, you may want to give aerial fitness a try. It allows for freedom of movement, and in some forms, such as yoga or beginning fitness, you’ll have the security of an aerial hammock to support you.

The following are three places in metro Atlanta where you can try aerial fitness classes:

Atlanta Kick Fitness and Martial Arts

Aerial silks classes last for an hour and include warm-up, technique, conditioning and stretching. If you’re self-conscious, you can sign up for a private lesson. Atlanta Kick also offers 90-minute parties if you’d like to celebrate a birthday or other special occasion by “hanging” with your friends.

Location: Buckhead - 764 Miami Circle NE, Suite 206; Website: atlantakick.com; Contact: 770-674-8297

Sky Barre Downtown Beltline

Beginners can start with Sky Barre 101 -- a 50-minute workout that includes barre, Pilates, cardio, HITT, TRX, circus play, and a fun Sky Kandy trick. Advanced students can try Hard C.O.R.E., a 30-minute workout focused on abs and core utilizing low aerial slings.

Location: Downtown - 210 Bill Kennedy Way, Suite 902; Website: theskybarre.com; Contact: 678-365-2315

Challenge Aerial

At Challenge Aerial, you can start out with the four-week Adult Intro to Aerial classes to get comfortable with the silks and trapeze before moving on to a Level 1 class. If your kids are interested, you can sign up for the Family Intro to Aerial classes. You can move up through the various level classes when you’re ready.