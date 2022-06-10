4 Atlanta recording studios where you could meet or become a star

For up-and-coming musicians, there are a handful of studios in Atlanta that can produce the high-quality demo needed for that next big break. Some of the once unknown hip-hop stars who have laid tracks at these studios are some of today’s biggest stars.

Another studio you can rent for the production of your next demo is 11th Street, which offers seven studios with a variety of equipment and spatial considerations that make each space unique. It mainly focuses on hip-hop, pop and R&B, but the studio also has a multi-genre outlook. The client list at 11th Street includes Bruno Mars, Big Boi, Future, Drake, T.I., Lil Wayne and more. Location: Atlantic Station - 699 11th St. NW; Website: 11thstreetstudios.com; Contact: 404-249-8511 Soul Asylum Studios At Soul Asylum Studios, you’ve got options. The brand offers studio space in Atlanta and Chamblee with space accommodations for video shoots, launch parties, television recordings and more. The list of clients who’ve recorded at Soul Asylum spans many music genres and into the film realm — Ben Stiller has even spent time in the platinum suite. Location: 6113 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340; Website: soulasylumstudios.com; Contact: 404-991-7081