4 Atlanta recording studios where you could meet or become a star
For up-and-coming musicians, there are a handful of studios in Atlanta that can produce the high-quality demo needed for that next big break.
Some of the once unknown hip-hop stars who have laid tracks at these studios are some of today’s biggest stars.
And all it takes is one track!
Here are a handful of studios that could get you one track closer to stardom:
Tree Sound Studios
One of the most prestigious, well-established recording spaces in Atlanta is Tree Sound Studios. The client roster is massive, with big-time hits recorded at Tree Sound Studios from rock and hip-hop’s top acts. In 2019, J. Cole hosted his 10-day ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers IIl’ Sessions here, with artists like Gucci Mane, Bas and Dreezy. MTV even wondered what it was like to hang around Tree Sound with Drake and Future.
Location: 4610 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Norcross, GA 30071; Website: treesoundstudios.com; Contact: 770-242-8944
Patchwerk Recording Studios
Founded by former Atlanta Falcon Bob Whitfield, the 10,000-square-foot studio is where more than 300 gold and platinum records have been recorded. Primarily a hip-hop recording space, the technicians at Patchwerk have worked with Young Jeezy, Ludacris, T.I., Rick Ross, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg and more. It’s not just a space for hip-hop, however. Patchwerk is proficient in audio, from audiobooks to pop and country music. One of their engineers, Luke Campolieta, also won a Grammy for Best R&B Album in 2020 for Anderson Paak’s “Ventura.”
Location: Atlantic Station - 1094 Hemphill Ave. NW; Website: patchwerk.com; Contact: 404-874-9880
11th Street Studios
Another studio you can rent for the production of your next demo is 11th Street, which offers seven studios with a variety of equipment and spatial considerations that make each space unique. It mainly focuses on hip-hop, pop and R&B, but the studio also has a multi-genre outlook. The client list at 11th Street includes Bruno Mars, Big Boi, Future, Drake, T.I., Lil Wayne and more.
Location: Atlantic Station - 699 11th St. NW; Website: 11thstreetstudios.com; Contact: 404-249-8511
Soul Asylum Studios
At Soul Asylum Studios, you’ve got options. The brand offers studio space in Atlanta and Chamblee with space accommodations for video shoots, launch parties, television recordings and more. The list of clients who’ve recorded at Soul Asylum spans many music genres and into the film realm — Ben Stiller has even spent time in the platinum suite.
Location: 6113 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340; Website: soulasylumstudios.com; Contact: 404-991-7081