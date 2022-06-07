5 of the best Atlanta venues for the bona fide rock fan

Need your next “go-to” venue? Keep an eye on these places in particular, and rock on!

The EARL

Maxing out at around 300, the limited capacity of this beloved East Atlanta Village venue transforms any moderately loud show into an up-close rager, adding to the rock ‘n’ roll atmosphere with cluttered walls and dingy digs. The Earl is a no-frills space, but that means beer is cheap and the music is right up close — a real treat as more and more music venues are brought up by the same big companies. Get there early for a sandwich and side in the restaurant up front (the burgers rock.)

Location: East Atlanta Village - 488 Flat Shoals Ave. SE; Website: badearl.com; Contact: 404.522.3950

The Tabernacle

The Tabernacle has stood for more than a century, starting out as a Baptist church and transitioning into an entertainment venue in the ‘90′s to coincide with the Olympics. While it struggled in its early years as a music venue, the ethereal stained glass windows and multiple balconies help make this venue one of the best in the city. Plenty of first-come, first-serve seating makes this a comfortable venue even for those who won’t want to crowd around the stage, and the 2,600 capacity means sweaty, packed-in dance-worthy shows can be an option without being the only option.

Location: Downtown - 152 Luckie St. NW; Website: tabernacleatl.com; Contact: 404.659.9022

Aisle 5

A sweet gem in Little Five Points, the 330 capacity, standing-room only space entered the market a few years ago with plenty of reputation to protect. Born in the space of the beloved (now-defunct) venue, The Five Spot, Aisle 5 got an updated speaker system and makeover from its new owners as well as a booking partnership with Terminal West promoters Reverb Entertainment. This is the perfect spot to see local and national up-and-comers before they make it big.