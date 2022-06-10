4 of Georgia’s coolest zip lining excursions

Let’s face it, sitting in your office all day can wreak havoc on your attitude. What better way to get a new perspective and brighten your horizons than to zip through the air on a wire? If you crave a little more adventure in your life, zip lining can enable you to feel the freedom of flight by sliding down strategically placed wires hung between trees. This type of ride allows you to feel the exhilaration of gliding through the canopy in a safe, secure way.

Georgia offers many nearby zip lining excursions to make it easy for you to catch a ride through the trees whenever you need a little pick me up. Historic Banning Mills At Historic Banning Mills, you’ll get to choose from four zip lining levels, ranging from a one-hour tour to more than eight hours of all-day zip line fun, depending on the tour and add-ons you select. Holding the Guinness World Record for having the longest and largest zip line canopy tour, the Screaming Eagle zip line covers almost 10 miles of line and takes you through some of the most beautiful old growth forests in Georgia. With its closed belay system, the Screaming Eagle zip line provides you with a safe and secure zip lining experience. Location: 205 Horseshoe Dam Road, Whitesburg; Website: historicbanningmills.com; Contact: 770-834-9149; Price: Starts at $59 per person. Nacoochee Adventures Zip lining at Nacoochee Adventure involves much more than just gliding through the trees. You can choose from four different tour options that take you up 70 feet in the air and over one of the longest zip lines in the country. Tour lengths range from 30 minutes to 2 1/2 hours. Some of these adventures also include a guided tour of an actual 1800s gold mine, a nature hike and a visit to a bear cave. Location: 7019 South Main St., Helen; Website: nacoocheeadventures.com; Contact: 706-878-9477; Prices: From $30 to $99 per person READ MORE: How to spend 48 hours in Helen with kids Zipline Canopy Tours of Blue Ridge

Choose from two different zip line options including a one-hour tour for people who just want to try it out or two hours that takes you across 13 lines and three sky bridges. After your tour, stick around and have fun at the Aerial Adventure Park, which includes a challenging obstacle course with tight ropes, suspended bridges, zip lines and climbing walls. Location: 891 Old Cashes Valley Road, Blue Ridge; Website: zipblueridge.com; Contact: 800-251-4800; Prices: $44.99 for kids, $59.99 to $89.99 per adult Treetop Quest The kid-friendly zip lines at Treetop Quest include everything from a Chick Pea Course with a trampoline and obstacle course to the medium and challenging obstacle courses with incorporated zip lines throughout. At this self-guided experience, you’ll receive detailed instructions and equipment, then you’re let loose on the lines to enjoy up to 2 1/2 hours of fun. With all the options at Treetop Quest, you’re sure to find a little something for everyone in your family. Location: 2341 Peeler Road, Dunwoody; Website: treetopquest.com; Contact: 770-365-0356.; Prices: Start at $22 for children and $54 for adults