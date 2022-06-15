Best places to have an outdoor wedding in Atlanta
From historic estates to classic landscapes, Atlanta’s neighborhoods offer unique outdoor wedding venues to fit your budget.
Here’s a selection of some of the best venues to commemorate your love around Atlanta with nature in the backdrop:
Dockside at Piedmont Park
Stand beside the quiet intown escape of Lake Clara Meer where landscaped boardwalks and stone steps meet the visitor center inside Piedmont Park as you pledge your allegiance to each other. The venue accommodates up to 250 for a ceremony and rental prices start at $1,800.
Location: Intown - 12th Street NE at Piedmont Avenue; Website: piedmontpark.org; Contact: 404-546-6757
Rhodes Hall
The landmark former home on Peachtree Street can be decked out for your big day providing a uniquely Atlanta setting for your nuptials. Rhodes Hall’s wedding rental rates start at $2,000 and include setup, cleanup and event time. Capacity varies by spaces utilized.
Location: Intown - 1516 Peachtree St. NW; Website: rhodeshall.org; Contact: 404-885-7800
Rose Garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden
The scent of fresh rose blossoms will envelop your guests as the Midtown skyline serves as a backdrop when you get married inside the gates of one of Atlanta’s favorite attractions. The Rose Garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden’s space is large enough for 200 guests and rental prices start at $4,000.
Location: Midtown - 1345 Piedmont Ave.; Website: atlantabg.org; Contact: 404-876-5859
Gardens and Grounds of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center
Numerous settings for your outdoor nuptials are available throughout the estate’s 12.5 acres of gardens and grounds including the hydrangea memorial garden, formal gardens, and a terraced lawn. Gardens and Grounds of Callanwolde Fine Arts Center’s capacity depends on ceremony space. Pricing varies by event space and membership.
Location: Druid Hills - 980 Briarcliff Road NE; Website: callanwolde.org; Contact: 404-872-5338
The Estate
Transform this historic estate into the perfect venue for your outdoor wedding. The Estate terrace offers outdoor space while the interior of the house, including a wine cellar, offers unique opportunities for entertaining. Rental prices vary depending on facility with an additional food and beverage minimum.
Location: Buckhead - 3109 Piedmont Road NE; Website: estateatlanta.com; Contact: 404-869-8858
Swan House Gardens
One of Atlanta’s most iconic wedding spots and the location of President Snow’s mansion in “The Hunger Games” trilogy, the Swan House provides an elegant backdrop for an outdoor wedding. The lawn can accommodate 750 guests and the rental fee starts at $9,500.
Location: Buckhead - Atlanta History Center: 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW; Website: atlantahistorycenter.com; Contact: 404-814-4000
Ventanas
Let sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline be the backdrop for your big day at this downtown space atop the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the Centennial Olympic Park District. As a full-service venue, Ventanas will work with you to create a menu and event space perfect for your wedding. Prices and capacity vary by event spaces reserved.
Location: Downtown - 275 Baker St.; Website: ventanasatlanta.com; Contact: 404-766-3867
This story was originally published by Eileen Falkenberg-Hull in 2018 and has since been updated.