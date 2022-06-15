Best places to have an outdoor wedding in Atlanta

From historic estates to classic landscapes, Atlanta’s neighborhoods offer unique outdoor wedding venues to fit your budget. Here’s a selection of some of the best venues to commemorate your love around Atlanta with nature in the backdrop: Dockside at Piedmont Park

Let sweeping views of the Atlanta skyline be the backdrop for your big day at this downtown space atop the Hilton Garden Inn hotel in the Centennial Olympic Park District. As a full-service venue, Ventanas will work with you to create a menu and event space perfect for your wedding. Prices and capacity vary by event spaces reserved. Location: Downtown - 275 Baker St.; Website: ventanasatlanta.com; Contact: 404-766-3867 This story was originally published by Eileen Falkenberg-Hull in 2018 and has since been updated.