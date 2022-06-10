5 sports leagues to join in Atlanta to stay fit

Kids often join their friends in a pickup game of basketball, playing catch, or throwing the football. As adults, though, we rarely have the opportunity to do the same. But why should kids be the only ones to enjoy these and other sporting activities? Thankfully, Atlanta offers many sports leagues where you can join the action and stay fit while doing so. From male- or female-only teams to co-ed teams, with friends or making new friends with your teammates, you’ll find something that matches your interests. Think everything from basketball and soccer to pickleball and cornhole — and so much in between. Many of these leagues also have social activities so you can continue the fun long after the competition has ended.

To get you started, check out these five Atlanta area sports leagues: Atlanta Sport and Social Club With more than 25,000 participants in more than 70 leagues spread out around the metro Atlanta area every year, this sports league overflows with activities so you’re sure to find the right one for you. Choices include bowling, soccer, kickball, pickle ball, ultimate Frisbee and more. You could even participate in Atlanta Field Day. atlantasportandsocialclub.com GO Kickball Take this childhood favorite to the next level by joining a team around the metro Atlanta area. You’ll find events everywhere from Piedmont Park in Midtown to Historic 4th Ward Park on the Beltline to Blackburn Park in Brookhaven and beyond. Volleyball and softball leagues also are available. gokickball.com Atlanta Flying Disc Club If you’ve ever dreamed of taking your Frisbee skills to the next level, this league is the place to do it. With more than 2,500 members, AFDC offers opportunities for play throughout most of the year. There are also opportunities for social events, workshops and more.

afdc.com Cornhole ATL Much more than entertainment while tailgating or at the family reunion, cornhole has become one of the most popular competitive sports available. CornholeATL offers a co-ed, year-round league with leagues located across the metro Atlanta area and beyond. Typical seasons run for seven weeks including playoffs. cornholeatl.com 5 Star Sports League Offering flag football and soccer leagues for men, women and co-ed, 5 Star Sports League welcomes you to join a league with your own team or sign up as a free agent, where you can meet new teammates. In addition to regular sporting events and tournaments, you also will have opportunities to participate in networking and special events. 5starsportsleague.com