4 reasons why Edgewood Avenue never fails on a Friday night (or any night of the week)
For a decade leading up to the pandemic, Edgewood Avenue felt like one of the best, and most trendsetting little melting-pots in Atlanta. The Sweet Auburn district, once known mostly as the home to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park, had been reborn as a thriving bar district; the backdrop for some of the most popular nightlife in the entire city.
But a lot changed on Edgewood during the pandemic.
Next:Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate
There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly …