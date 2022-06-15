Access Atlanta Logo

4 reasons why Edgewood Avenue never fails on a Friday night (or any night of the week)

Edgewood Ave on Thursday, March 26, 2021. Looking to go out on Edgewood? Try these four mainstays on the scene. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Adam Kincaid

for Access Atlanta

Posted

For a decade leading up to the pandemic, Edgewood Avenue felt like one of the best, and most trendsetting little melting-pots in Atlanta. The Sweet Auburn district, once known mostly as the home to the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park, had been reborn as a thriving bar district; the backdrop for some of the most popular nightlife in the entire city.

But a lot changed on Edgewood during the pandemic.

Next:Juneteenth in Atlanta: Everything you need to know to celebrate
There has been a lot of conversation about Juneteenth, particularly …