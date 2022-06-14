5 best places for happy hour in Cobb County

If you live or work in Cobb County, you know it has some of the worst traffic in metro Atlanta. Thankfully, it also has some great happy hour deals. So instead of confronting rush-hour after work, reward yourself with a drink or bite to eat at one of these five OTP eateries. We’ve sorted this list by city so you can plan an easy detour. Marietta Red Sky Tapas If food tops your priority list, give Red Sky a try. This happy hour is definitely snack-centric, from lobster mac and cheese to veggie goat cheese fritters. The space is pretty interesting, too. The restaurant manager made all the paintings on the walls.

Happy Hour: Monday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Times and drink specials may change, so be sure to check their website for happy hour specials. Location: 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 16, Marietta; Website: redskytapas.com; Contact: 770-973-0100 WR Social House If you’re looking for local and charming, look no further than WR Social House on Marietta Square. This gathering place has great fresh, local grub and is a go-to spot for oyster happy hour in Cobb. Happy Hour: Friday - Sunday, with half-priced oysters from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 25 N. Park Square, Marietta; Website: wrsocialhouse.com; Contact: 770-792-9995 Smyrna/Vinings Hook Line & Schooner Nothing says end of a workday like eating fresh seafood, closing your eyes and pretending you’re at the beach. Hook Line & Schooner will make your mini-staycation dreams come true.

Happy Hour: Monday-Friday, with half-priced peel-n-eat shrimp from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Location: 4600 W. Village Place, Suite 3009, Smyrna; Website: hooklineschooner.com; Contact: 770-333-3338 Creatwood Tavern & Rooftop If standard, but delicious, tavern food fare is more your happy hour speed, consider stopping into Creatwood Tavern & Rooftop. Boasting a rooftop bar, plenty of TVs and daily food and drink specials, it’s the perfect Smyrna wind-down spot. Happy Hour: Monday-Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 1090 Windy Hill Road SE, Suite 300, Smyrna; Website: creatwood-tavern.com; Contact: 470-308-0824 Garden & Gun Club at The Battery Garden & Gun Club offers an old-school Southern elegance to its classic cocktails and food menu. It also offers visitors an oyster happy hour during the week to take the edge off of a long workday.

Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday with half-priced oysters from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 2605 Circle 75 Pkwy. Suite 410, Atlanta; Website: gardenandgunclub.com; Contact: 770-726-0925 This story was first published in 2018 by Dani Chase, and has since been updated.