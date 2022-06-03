5 cool downtowns near Atlanta worth exploring

Downtown Atlanta has tons of options for food, shopping and entertainment, but a trip outside of the perimeter can be just as exciting. Expand your circular bypass horizons with a tour through the quaint downtowns that dot the metro area. Some boast nearby walking trails and mountainous views, others offer unique festivals and one-of-a-kind diners. And you don’t even need a full tank of gas to experience it all.

CHECK OUT: Celebrate Pride at these Atlanta events and festivals Ready to take a mini-road trip to escape from the hustle and bustle of big-city living? Here are a few destinations to get you going. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downtown Woodstock (@downtownwoodstock) Woodstock A 30-minute drive northwest of Atlanta will take you to a charming town with plenty of dining spots and attractions that will appeal to everyone. Take a free ride on the trolley to the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta for a shopping spree at designer stores; the Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater for concerts from May to September; or Reformation Brewery for a taste of some good craft beers. You can also partake in Friday Night Live, an event series that happens the first Friday of every month. Participating merchants offer creative activities and discounts on products, as live music plays throughout the area. CHECK OUT: Where to score birthday freebies and deals around Atlanta

Want to enjoy nature? There are a few neighboring walking and biking trails, such as the Noonday Creek Trail, with numerous river access points perfect for the outdoor enthusiast. Location: Downtown Woodstock - 1 Innovation Way, Woodstock, GA 30188; Website: downtownwoodstock.org View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Marietta GA (@visitmariettageorgia) Marietta Marietta Square is at the heart of this Cobb County city. It’s just north of I-285 and boasts a variety of restaurants including Taqueria Tsunami and Marietta Square Market — a curated selection of 18 restaurants. It’s speckled with a slew of specialty shops like Eddie’s Trick Shop, Marietta Wine Market and Bark Street Petopia. For a dose of culture, you can make your way to the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, which hosts live theatrical and musical productions and films, and the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art, where you can take in cool exhibits. CHECK OUT: 9 of the best places to go stargazing around Atlanta

CHECK OUT: Not just for kids: 7 Atlanta attractions fun for adults A plethora of dining and shopping selections are available as well. You can feast at Salt Factory Pub for some American eats or try South Main Kitchen if you’re in the mood for upscale comfort food. Browse through fancy and affordable fashions and home goods at boutiques like La Bella Maison or Alpharetta Outfitters. Location: Downtown Alpharetta - 35 Milton Ave, Alpharetta, GA 30009; Website: awesomealpharetta.com