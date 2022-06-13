5 creative places in Atlanta to throw your bestie a baby shower

All around Atlanta you’ll find fabulous places to host her baby shower that will suit her personal style.

A mom-to-be deserves a well-thought-out baby shower where she can kick back, relax and enjoy the party. Am I right?! And since you won’t want to throw your bestie just any ordinary baby shower -- you’ve come to the right place!

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you! Check out these 5 spots sure to make the most memorable event:

Spa Day Baby Shower at D’Lor Salon and Spa

If your friend loves to be pampered, try a baby shower at the D’Lor Salon in Atlanta. D’Lor Salon offers packages perfect for the expecting mama and her court of supporting ladies. Choose among A Truly Signature Experience with an organic sugar rub, signature massage, signature facial, and signature manicure and pedicure; the Deluxe Spa Day for a deep pore facial, 60-minute aromatherapy massage, and ginger-orange scrub manicure and pedicure; or some “Me” Time with an organic sugar scrub or 30-minute massage, express facial, and collagen manicure.

Location: SW Atlanta - 1180 Fairburn Road SW, Suite 100; Website: dloratlanta.com; Contact: 404-344-1622.

The Plaza Conference Room at the Chattahoochee Nature Center

For nature-loving pregnant friends, reserve the Plaza Conference Room at the Chattahoochee Nature Center in Roswell, where you can enjoy a sun-filled space to celebrate the new baby surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature. You can invite up to 75 people; the cost starts at $300 for the day. After the party, stroll around the 127 acres of beautiful woodlands and wetlands on site, or tour the Discovery Center to learn about CNC’s protection and conservation efforts.

Location: Roswell - 9135 Willeo Road; Website: chattnaturecenter.org; Contact: 770-992-2055.

Georgia Aquarium

Surround an expecting friend with the majesty of sea life for a baby shower she’ll never forget at the Georgia Aquarium. The party experts onsite will work with you to create a personalized event complete with themed decorations, a coordinator, a cake, a behind-the-scenes tour and aquarium admissions.