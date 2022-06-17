5 dinner cruises for a little romance on the water in Georgia
Georgia’s waterways — the rivers and lakes that crisscross and dot the landscape and those ports of call along the coast — are places where millions look to relax, unwind, enjoy the sunshine and even roll dice. Here are five of the best riverboat (and lake and ocean) cruises in the state.
Margaritaville Boat Cruises at Lanier Islands
You’ll soon be singing along to Jimmy Buffett’s “Boat Drinks” if you board one of Margaritaville’s cruises. You can choose from a variety of cruises offered by the resort at Lake Lanier, including full moon cruises and three-hour sunset cruises.
Location: Buford - 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518; Website: margaritavilleresorts.com; Contact: 470-323-3440
Savannah Riverboat Cruise
You want to talk about cruises? Savannah has them. They’ve got brunch cruises, they’ve got gospel cruises. They’ve got private cruises. Dinner cruises. Moonlight cruises. All the cruises. The Savannah River Queen and the Georgia Queen, the two giant red-white-and-blue paddle-wheel riverboats that are a fixture on the historic Savannah riverfront, are a great way to see Georgia’s famous old port city.
Location: Savannah - 9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401; Website: savannahriverboat.com; Contact: 912-232-6404
Lake Lanier Sunset Cruise
From the same swashbuckling entrepreneurs, like Lord Nelson Charters, that run a pirate cruise on Lake Lanier comes private sailing cruises, perfect for couples, families and small groups. The sailing charters on Lake Lanier are perfect for unwinding and relaxing. Guests can choose whether to pack a picnic aboard the charter or at one of the nearby lakeside restaurants following your cruise.
Location: Flowery Branch - 6800 Lights Ferry Rd, Flowery Branch, GA 30542; Website: lordnelsoncharters.com; Contact: 770-271-1888
Emerald Princess Casino and Dinner Cruise
Sailing out of Brunswick, Georgia, the Emerald Princess cruise ship is four decks of gambling fun, including 220 slot machines, 12 blackjack tables, six Texas Hold’ em tables, two Roulette wheels, two stud poker tables, and one craps table for guests who want to roll dice on the boat. The ship also boasts a Bistro Deck, an observation deck and ocean views that can’t be beat (even if your 2/7 off suit can be).
Location: Brunswick - 101 Emerald Princess Drive, Brunswick, GA 31523; Website: emeraldprincesscasino.com; Contact: 912-265-3558
Augusta Canal Boat Tours
Visitors to the Augusta Canal Boat Tours cruise the canal in a historic Petersburg boat, where guides offer the history of the 19th-century mills, gunpowder factory, and some of Georgia’s oldest homes. The tours — there are history and nature tours, Civil War tours, a music cruise, and a full-length sunset cruise — are regularly scheduled, and depart from the dock at Enterprise Mill.
Location: Augusta - Blome Ln, Augusta, GA 30901; Website: augustacanal.com; Contact: 706-823-0440 x 4