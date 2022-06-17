5 dinner cruises for a little romance on the water in Georgia

Georgia’s waterways — the rivers and lakes that crisscross and dot the landscape and those ports of call along the coast — are places where millions look to relax, unwind, enjoy the sunshine and even roll dice. Here are five of the best riverboat (and lake and ocean) cruises in the state.

You’ll soon be singing along to Jimmy Buffett’s “Boat Drinks” if you board one of Margaritaville’s cruises. You can choose from a variety of cruises offered by the resort at Lake Lanier, including full moon cruises and three-hour sunset cruises.

Location: Buford - 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518; Website: margaritavilleresorts.com; Contact: 470-323-3440

Savannah Riverboat Cruise

You want to talk about cruises? Savannah has them. They’ve got brunch cruises, they’ve got gospel cruises. They’ve got private cruises. Dinner cruises. Moonlight cruises. All the cruises. The Savannah River Queen and the Georgia Queen, the two giant red-white-and-blue paddle-wheel riverboats that are a fixture on the historic Savannah riverfront, are a great way to see Georgia’s famous old port city.

Location: Savannah - 9 E River St, Savannah, GA 31401; Website: savannahriverboat.com; Contact: 912-232-6404

Lake Lanier Sunset Cruise

From the same swashbuckling entrepreneurs, like Lord Nelson Charters, that run a pirate cruise on Lake Lanier comes private sailing cruises, perfect for couples, families and small groups. The sailing charters on Lake Lanier are perfect for unwinding and relaxing. Guests can choose whether to pack a picnic aboard the charter or at one of the nearby lakeside restaurants following your cruise.