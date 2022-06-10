5 super swanky nail spas in Atlanta

Now more than ever it’s important to carve out some “me” time where you can enjoy a bit of pampering. One of the best ways to do just that is with a relaxing manicure and pedicure. Because your time already is tight, we’ve put together a roundup of some of Atlanta’s best spots for manicures and pedicures.

Check out this list of swanky nail spas in Atlanta, and book your appointment today. Lark and Sparrow Nails With a focus on health and wellness, Lark & Sparrow prides itself on using the most natural and organic products when possible it all its services. In addition to classic and gel services, you also can choose manicures and pedicures that nurture your nails and hands, even those with dry skin. Location: Grant Park - 760 United Ave.; Website: larkandsparrownails.com; Contact: 404817-1909; Pricing: Manicures start at $30; Pedicures start at $40. Sugarcoat Nail and Beauty Bar When looking for the ultimate in luxurious pampering, Sugarcoat has what you want. In addition to its menu of manicures, Sugarcoat also offers a number of nail enhancements ranging from acrylics to nail art to callus treatment. Pedicure options include a sport pedicure for the most active of folks who need some extra TLC for their feet. Location: Vinings - 4300 Paces Ferry Rd #230; Website: sugarcoatbeauty.com; Contact: 770-801-9888; Pricing: Manicures start at $18. Pedicures start at $28. Eminence Nails and Spa At Eminence Nails and Spa, whether you want the Bella manicure with nail trimming and shaping, cuticle grooming, buffing, a lotion massage, and polish or the Deluxe version that includes warm basalt hot stones into the massage, followed by a paraffin wax treatment and hot towels, you’ll leave feeling refreshed. Pedicures offer similar treatments.