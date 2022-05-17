How to give back: 6 volunteer opportunities in Atlanta

Giving back to the community is a great way for new residents and native Atlantans alike, to get to know the city and expand beyond their comfort zones. If making a difference and being part of positive change is important to you, there are tons of volunteer opportunities to help enrich the city.

Here are six great places that offer plenty of feel-good options: Trees Atlanta Help this environment-minded non-profit restore Atlanta’s greenery and get some time outdoors in the process. Trees Atlanta hosts projects on Saturdays involving volunteers meeting in a different neighborhood each week to get their hands dirty planting, caring for, and restoring trees and greenery. Sporadic weekday opportunities to prepare for events and assist in educational programs are available, too. Location: Reynoldstown - 225 Chester Avenue SE Website: treesatlanta.org; Contact: 404-522-4097 Open Hand Atlanta Open Hand is an organization that delivers meals to those in need, whether they cannot afford proper nutrition or are unable to leave their homes for health reasons. Companies like Good Measure Meals help take care of providing the food, so Open Hand’s greatest need is for delivery drivers. Get a group of friends and sign up for a shift — they usually run two to three hours and include 15 to 20 clients — and make a difference while cruising the city. Location: Peachtree Hills - 181 Armour Drive, NE; Website: openhandatlanta.org; Contact: 404-872-8089 The Atlanta Beltline Be a part of the project that’s changing the way Atlanta lives by volunteering with the Atlanta Beltline, whether it’s with one-off events like the Beltline 5k or regular shifts as a community office volunteer. As a non-profit, they’re always looking for extra hands, and regular listings on HandsOnAtlanta.org are a great way to keep an eye on opportunities.

Location: Atlanta Beltline - 100 Peachtree St. NW #2300; Website: beltline.org; Contact: 404-477-3003 Habitat for Humanity One of the city’s most well-known and far-reaching non-profit organizations, Habitat for Humanity holds plenty of opportunities for involvement. Join the organization’s Young Professionals group for monthly networking events, and join one of three committees furthering efforts in membership/fundraising, service, or social. Meet-ups for the group make this a fun and beneficial opportunity for any young professional looking to get involved in the Atlanta area. Location: Reynoldstown - 824 Memorial Drive SE; Website: atlantahabitat.org; Contact: 404-223-5180 Atlanta Friends Junior Committee (Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta) Atlanta Friends Junior Committees’ young professionals organization collects $40 annual dues in exchange for the opportunity to volunteer at select Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta events, using the money and the time of its members toward fundraising events, social gatherings and hands-on opportunities to benefit the patients and families at CHOA. Attend one of the monthly socials to become a member or visit the group’s website to fill out a form. Location: Several locations in metro Atlanta Website: give.choa.org; Contact: 404-785-7303 Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta - Club Blue This nationally known organization uses its Club Blue program to engage with young professionals looking to devote their time to good. Volunteer opportunities range from coaching a sports team of local students interested in athletics to monetary donations. Keep an eye out for more opportunities as the Boys and Girls Clubs continues to refine its programs.

Location: Chamblee - 2880 Dresden Drive, Chamblee; Website: bgcma.org; Contact: 404-527-7100. There is no shortage of ways to volunteer in your local community. From making a difference to meeting new people and having fun -- it’s a worthwhile experience.