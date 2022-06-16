7 fun Atlanta area scavenger hunts
Indiana Jones will have nothing on you as you use clues and puzzles to find objects, answer questions and move on to the next location. Scavenger hunts give you the opportunity to find free art, win prizes or just show that you are a true Atlanta city expert.
Plan an adventurous date, an outing with your family, or just a great day of fun with friends – whatever your circumstance, scavenger hunts are a unique opportunity to explore new areas of Atlanta.
Try some of these great ideas the next time you hear, “What should we do today?”
FREE Scavenger Hunts
Free Art Friday
Started in 2010, Free Art Friday is still going strong any day of the week. Helping to encourage people to get out and walk local neighborhoods, Free Art Friday pieces can be found by searching #FAFAtl on Twitter and Instagram. Local artists will post clues or pictures to small treasures they have generously gifted and hidden. If you find one, be sure to post a picture on social media and tag #FAFAtl to let others know it has a new home.
Geocaching
Download the official Geocaching app and start searching. Use the map to find locations near you or choose to use public bookmarks of grouped caches. A quick search turns up Atlanta lists related to such things as landmarks and famous Atlantans. GeoTours can be found on the site, including Georgia State Parks GeoTour and Georgia History Trail GeoTour.
Be sure to have a pencil to sign logbooks, and small trinkets should you choose to take a treasure from boxes. The geocache creed is to leave something of equal or greater value than what you take.
Specialty books and apps
Clue Town Books
Clue Town Books has designed specialty scavenger hunts for Piedmont Park, Oakland Cemetery, Downtown Decatur and the BeltLine Eastside Trail. Purchases come complete with a compass and pencil. Solve puzzles to find your next destination on these walkable hunts.
Urban Adventure Quest
If you want a more unique way to show visitors the big attractions in town, consider a mobile download scavenger hunt from Urban Adventure Quest. Solve puzzles and take in some of the lesser noticed items and facts surrounding CNN Center, Centennial Park and more. Designed to last about 3 hours, your quest will cover approximately 2.5 miles, including a ride on MARTA.
Organized scavenger hunts
If you crave competition, schedule a scavenger hunt and go head-to-head with friends in the Atlanta area where you can stretch your knowledge and compete for bragging rights:
- Let’s Roam offers five different scavenger hunts you can take part in with your friends. You can book anything from bar crawls to peaceful piedmont park scavenger hunts depending on what you’re looking for. Hunts cost $28.87 per person.
- City Hunt is perfect for those looking for team bonding exercises with their colleagues or for a night out with pals. They organize hunts for work organizations, birthdays, weddings, bachelorette parties and holidays. Prices vary depending on what you choose and can range from 1.5 hours to 3 hours.
- Operation City Quest takes place in the heart of downtown Atlanta. This photo scavenger hunt includes several challenges and riddles that will leave you scratching your head. The scavenger hunts usually last around 2 hours and are around 2 miles long. Tickets range from $20-22 per person.
This story was originally published by Lori McMillen Brown in 2015 and has since been updated.