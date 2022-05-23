7 ideal places for Atlanta singles who need a break from dating apps

Dating apps aren’t the only way to strike up romance. There’s also this quaint method called dating in person; aka IRL (’in real life’ for those of you behind on your text message shorthand).

In-person dates immediately rule out catfishing, and you can find out if there are sparks right away! Plus, you get to see them in action on the dance floor, the cornhole court, in team trivia — wherever’s most important to you. Though Atlanta has the unfortunate label as one of the worst places for singles, these seven places are the best way to get a real, in-person date and help Atlanta erase that bad name. Red Sky Tapas Cobb County singles flock to Red Sky for the sing-along dueling piano show, the citrus baby back ribs and lobster mac and cheese. Check the website for drink specials, too. If you meet someone there you would love to take on a first date, consider Red Sky’s Sunday brunch. You can’t go wrong with their hearty servings of chicken and waffles. Location: Marietta - 1255 Johnson Ferry Rd #16; Website: redskytapas.com; Contact: 770-973-0100 Buckhead Saloon There’s nowhere better to meet your soulmate than at a place where everyone’s out to have a good time. Buckhead Saloon serves the neighborhood with a generous-sized patio from which they host live music Thursday-Sunday evenings and DJs of renown Fridays and Saturdays after 10 p.m.

This is a great spot for finding a sports fanatic in his or her comfort zone, watching sports on the saloon’s numerous hi-def big screens come Saturday. For maximum results, choose your evening carefully: $1 oysters are on offer Fridays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Interstate Poker Club every Thursday night offers an opportunity for 25-cent wings. Location: Buckhead - 3227 Roswell Road NE; Website: buckheadsaloonatlanta.com; Contact: 404-963-7739 Cornhole ATL It’s that game where you toss little bean bags onto a board, remember? Lots of active, fun singles play, and joining a league is a great way to meet new people. Teams are social or competitive and made up of three to six players. Each one of Cornhole ATL’s seasons lasts seven weeks, and tournaments take place at parks and green spaces or on the properties of some of the coolest taverns and brewhouses in the city and metro area. After a fun game of cornhole, plan on grabbing a drink and a bite to eat. If you’re not the type to drag your friends to help you meet a mate, consider registering as a single. Cornhole ATL will take care of pairing you with other free agents or add you to a team in the division you select. You can find a league at multiple locations in the cities of Atlanta, Alpharetta and Athens. Leagues have also popped up in outlying areas like Acworth, Braselton, Cumming, Emerson and numerous others. Location: Multiple locations; Website: cornholeatl.com The Independent The perfect spot to meet other film buffs. Head for Film Bar Mondays at The Independent for drinks and a great conversation. “No business cards. No headshots. No desperation —” that’s how they describe the event, which they’ve hosted since 2014.

If it’s not Monday, the Independent still offers impressive drink specials (like $2 High Life drafts on Tuesdays) and lots of billiards. And if you’re looking for a downhome date, heed that their bar menu motto is: “If we can fry it, you can buy it.” Location: Virgina-Highland - 931 Monroe Drive NE; Website: independentatlanta.com; Contact: 404-249-9869 Condesa Coffee The ideal Atlanta meetup doesn’t have to consist of rowdiness or a loud dance track. You could also set up a relaxed date at this sophisticated spot at the corner of Freedom Parkway and Boulevard. Condesa Coffee draws young professionals and Georgia State students to relax with passionately poured quality coffees, espressos and Rashi tea. Scope the fellow patrons from a comfortable stool with a small plate in hand. Or maybe send over a “I’d like to get to know you” craft coffee cocktail? Location: Old Fourth Ward - 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. Suite 100; Website: condesacoffee.com; Contact: 404-524-5054 Moondogs There’s no denying that bars are popular spots to meet someone new. Moondogs consists of four bars in one -- a great place to choose the perfect atmosphere you’re looking for. Whether you’re in the mood to watch a game at the sports bar, dance all night at the EDM bar, put your singing voice on display at the karaoke bar or relax with a game of darts or pool at the pub bar -- you can’t go wrong with this location.

One of the best reasons for singles to head to Moondogs is the karaoke. From classic hits to this weeks top 40 songs, you’ll have hundreds of choices when deciding what to sing. This bar is open Wednesday through Saturday nights. Duets, anyone? Location: Buckhead Village - 3179 Peachtree Rd NE; Website: moondogsbar.com; Contact: 404-231-4201 Park Tavern You can always expect a great time at Park Tavern. On the drink menu you’ll find handcrafted draft beer, including lagers and an IPA, and house-made hard seltzer. On the food menu we recommend the buffalo cauliflower and chicken tacos. Best of all -- you can enjoy a stroll to Piedmont Park after food and drinks. Make sure to follow their events calendar for seasonal entertainment options under the tavern’s garden tent. These may include musical concerts in the warmer months, or ice skating in colder weather. Location: Virginia-Highland: 500 10th St. NE; Website: parktavern.com; Contact: 404-249-0001 And there you have it -- 7 go-to spots for Atlanta singles who need a break from dating apps!