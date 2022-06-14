An insider’s guide to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

Whether you’re an old-timer fan of the Italian-born race car legend Mario Andretti or part of the new generation of speedsters spawned by space-age gaming technology, the Atlanta-area Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will make good for either age group and all the ones in between.

With several locations of the Karting enterprise in Texas and one in Orlando, you can enjoy the family-friendly racing at the Buford and Marietta locations.

All have the Andretti stamp, with Mario’s late nephew John Andretti’s son Michael Andretti, grandson Marco and great-nephew Jarett still involved in the Karting endeavor.

If the nostalgia and draw of the Andretti name aren’t enough, there are lots of other motivators for spending your next free day driving at high speeds! Here are five of the best reasons to go to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games asap:

The kids get their own track. The Buford location features Mini Mario Karts for drivers 4-7 years old! There is also a track for children 7 and up and a separate track for ages 12 and up.

The BIZ KART Ecovolt GT is ever so fast. The BIZ KART Ecovolt GT is the best electric kart in the industry. It’s powerful, ergonomic, safe and environmentally friendly plus packs enough torque to take you all the way to victory lane. Drivers feel the rumble of the track, racing around sweeping curves and exhilarating straightaways on a pro-designed track. The track’s Adult Racing experience involves a 7-minute heat on a road course track. Drivers for that must be at least 15 years old and have a valid license or permit. The Adult Double Seater kart races are limited to drivers who are at least 18. You may have a passenger, but they must be at least 54 inches tall.

You can host a birthday party there–for adults!