An insider’s guide to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games
Does “Andretti” equal “Mario” equal “speed” in your household?
Whether you’re an old-timer fan of the Italian-born race car legend Mario Andretti or part of the new generation of speedsters spawned by space-age gaming technology, the Atlanta-area Andretti Indoor Karting and Games will make good for either age group and all the ones in between.
With several locations of the Karting enterprise in Texas and one in Orlando, you can enjoy the family-friendly racing at the Buford and Marietta locations.
All have the Andretti stamp, with Mario’s late nephew John Andretti’s son Michael Andretti, grandson Marco and great-nephew Jarett still involved in the Karting endeavor.
If the nostalgia and draw of the Andretti name aren’t enough, there are lots of other motivators for spending your next free day driving at high speeds! Here are five of the best reasons to go to Andretti Indoor Karting and Games asap:
The kids get their own track. The Buford location features Mini Mario Karts for drivers 4-7 years old! There is also a track for children 7 and up and a separate track for ages 12 and up.
The BIZ KART Ecovolt GT is ever so fast. The BIZ KART Ecovolt GT is the best electric kart in the industry. It’s powerful, ergonomic, safe and environmentally friendly plus packs enough torque to take you all the way to victory lane. Drivers feel the rumble of the track, racing around sweeping curves and exhilarating straightaways on a pro-designed track. The track’s Adult Racing experience involves a 7-minute heat on a road course track. Drivers for that must be at least 15 years old and have a valid license or permit. The Adult Double Seater kart races are limited to drivers who are at least 18. You may have a passenger, but they must be at least 54 inches tall.
So many area attractions offer only kid birthday parties, but Andretti will customize a party package for adults. Party planners can choose from high-speed racing, high-tech gaming, full-service bars and/or chef-inspired catering. You can also book events for students, travel groups, bachelor parties, corporate events and more!
You can race your buddy.
The simulators have an option where you can experience the rush of pro car race driving at the same time as a friend (or rival, hey, it will feel super competitive.) The most advanced on the market, the simulators use 3D image generation to produce the motion and vibrations of the car at top speeds, the tension in the seatbelt and the sounds of the racetrack.
You can use a Go Pro mounted camera when you race. Your social media will go wild with this option!
How to get there
There are two Andretti Karting locations within easy reach of Atlanta, each with 10,000 square feet of attractions. Andretti Buford (470-646-3278) is at 2925 Buford Dr and can be reached via I-85 N to GA-20 E, or via GA-124 N. The fastest route for reaching Andretti Marietta (678-496-9530) on 1255 Roswell Road is via I-75 N, though 1-285 N is an alternative that just takes a few minutes more.
When to go
Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and open until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday they are open until 12 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, they open an hour early at 10 a.m.
All the attractions at the Karting and Gaming facility are “pay as you go,” with no general admission charged. Prices for games and racing start at a few bucks and go all the way up to “experiences” that cost more than $100. Happy Hour bowling prices are offered Monday through Friday 4-7 p.m. All locations offer memberships to enjoy discount rides and games. And you can plan ahead and check out their online deals here.
Military and teacher appreciation discounts are also available.
This story was originally published by Nancy Clanton in 2018 and has since been updated.