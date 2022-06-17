DeKalb County’s best restaurants for brunch
Between plentiful vegetarian options and Asian-inspired baked treats, DeKalb County residents have plenty of breakfast nooks to choose from.
Let our list of brunch restaurants, listed by city and food item, help guide you in your search for a new favorite morning meal.
Avondale Estates
Rising Son: Waffles
Rising Son serves up Southern brunch with unique twists. Order your waffles (plural, yes?) à la carte with fried chicken on top. Any late morning is sure to feel like a celebration with the crisp savory sweet combination. The menu includes a smattering of vegan options as well like the Vegan Grit Bowl with grits, market veggies, and potlikker gravy.
Location: 124 N Avondale Rd; Website: risingsonavondale.com
Arepa Mia: Gluten free options
Arepa Mia serves up organic and locally sourced goodness. Their empanadas and arepas are served crisp and hot. Don’t forget to generously top them with a fried egg (this is brunch after all) and their signature guasacaca sauce.
Location: 10 N Clarendon Ave suite a; Website: arepamiaatlanta.com
Chamblee
First Watch: French toast
The brioche french toast served up at First Watch feels just as decadent as you might want. Choose from a generous list of fresh toppings, like mixed berry compote, syrup, powdered sugar, and wheat germ to make this sweet brunch even more filling. Expect the freshest ingredients and beautiful presentation.
Location: 5001 Peachtree Blvd Suite 700; Website: firstwatch.com
Decatur
Folk Art Restaurant: Omelets
Folk Art Restaurant is a cozy café with loads of character. If you’re for a place that offers a filling egg breakfast, be sure to order their 3-egg omelet which includes 3 light and fluffy eggs with your choice of toppings. And don’t forget the grits and toast!
Location: 174 W Ponce de Leon Ave; Website: folkartrestaurant.com
Go Vegan Grill: Vegetarian and vegan options
Vegans and vegetarians alike will find a great brunch spot at Go Vegan Grill, this Lawrenceville Highway location. Go Vegan’s will delight when they see the egg-free omelets and meatless chicken and waffles offered at this tasty vegetarian restaurant. Gluten-intolerant patrons and vegetarians allergic to soy should ask their servers for safe and delicious selections.
Location: 2179 Lawrenceville Hwy #D; Website: govegangrill.com
Doraville
Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe: Doughnuts
Doraville’s branch of Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe offers a plethora of International baked goods, but especially focuses on Chinese and Japanese pastries and sweets. Enjoy a tall glass of boba-milk tea with delicious tapioca pearls, paired with a green tea-glazed doughnut or vanilla Hokkaido cupcake filled with sweet buttercream.
Location: 5150 Buford Hwy NE A-100; Website: sweethutbakery.com
Paris Baguette: Pastries
The sole Georgia branch of this 70-year-old company, Paris Baguette focuses on fresh-baked bread and delicate pastries. Diners can stop by for a cheese danish or fruit pastry to go or sit down for a stuffed croissant during their visit.
Location: 5252 Buford Hwy NE; Website: parisbaguetteusa.com
Dunwoody
Bagel Boys Café: Bagels
For those searching for a quick bite with substance, grab a refreshing smoothie alongside your Spinach Bacon & Artichoke bagel or an Asiago Bagel Dog at Bagel Boys Café's coffee shop. The eatery also offers a selection of panini sandwiches, salads, and soups for those seeking bigger entrees.
Location: 6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd; Website: bagelboyscafe.com
Cafe Intermezzo: Crepes
Start your day with a plate full of Cafe Intermezzo’s gourmet savory crepes. Fillings include slow-cooked duck with sweet onions and smoked turkey smothered with brie. Diners can also enjoy the restaurant’s croissants and French toast, or share a platter of artisanal cheeses.
Location: 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE; Website: cafeintermezzo.com
Lithonia
Mamie’s Kitchen: Biscuits
A breakfast favorite among Lithonia locals, Mamie’s Kitchen offers comforting dishes that taste like home. The fried chicken biscuit is among the more popular choices, but dishes like salmon cakes with cheese eggs and grits are also well worth a try.
Location: 2821 Evans Mill Rd #7441; Website: mamieskitchenbiscuits.com
Stone Mountain
The Original Pancake House: Pancakes
Established in 1953 in Portland, Oregon, The Original Pancake House offers over a dozen varieties of pancakes, including the peanut oil-free potato pancakes and their Hawaiian pancakes, stuffed with fresh pineapple. Diners can also dig in over a Dutch baby or banana-filled crepe.
Location: 5099 Memorial Dr.; Website: ophstonemountain.com
This story was originally published by Tiffany Stevens in 2016 and has since been updated.