DeKalb County’s best restaurants for brunch

Between plentiful vegetarian options and Asian-inspired baked treats, DeKalb County residents have plenty of breakfast nooks to choose from. Let our list of brunch restaurants, listed by city and food item, help guide you in your search for a new favorite morning meal. Avondale Estates

Rising Son: Waffles Rising Son serves up Southern brunch with unique twists. Order your waffles (plural, yes?) à la carte with fried chicken on top. Any late morning is sure to feel like a celebration with the crisp savory sweet combination. The menu includes a smattering of vegan options as well like the Vegan Grit Bowl with grits, market veggies, and potlikker gravy. Location: 124 N Avondale Rd; Website: risingsonavondale.com Arepa Mia: Gluten free options Arepa Mia serves up organic and locally sourced goodness. Their empanadas and arepas are served crisp and hot. Don’t forget to generously top them with a fried egg (this is brunch after all) and their signature guasacaca sauce. Location: 10 N Clarendon Ave suite a; Website: arepamiaatlanta.com Chamblee

First Watch: French toast The brioche french toast served up at First Watch feels just as decadent as you might want. Choose from a generous list of fresh toppings, like mixed berry compote, syrup, powdered sugar, and wheat germ to make this sweet brunch even more filling. Expect the freshest ingredients and beautiful presentation. Location: 5001 Peachtree Blvd Suite 700; Website: firstwatch.com Decatur Folk Art Restaurant: Omelets Folk Art Restaurant is a cozy café with loads of character. If you’re for a place that offers a filling egg breakfast, be sure to order their 3-egg omelet which includes 3 light and fluffy eggs with your choice of toppings. And don’t forget the grits and toast! Location: 174 W Ponce de Leon Ave; Website: folkartrestaurant.com

Go Vegan Grill: Vegetarian and vegan options Vegans and vegetarians alike will find a great brunch spot at Go Vegan Grill, this Lawrenceville Highway location. Go Vegan’s will delight when they see the egg-free omelets and meatless chicken and waffles offered at this tasty vegetarian restaurant. Gluten-intolerant patrons and vegetarians allergic to soy should ask their servers for safe and delicious selections. Location: 2179 Lawrenceville Hwy #D; Website: govegangrill.com Doraville Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe: Doughnuts Doraville’s branch of Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe offers a plethora of International baked goods, but especially focuses on Chinese and Japanese pastries and sweets. Enjoy a tall glass of boba-milk tea with delicious tapioca pearls, paired with a green tea-glazed doughnut or vanilla Hokkaido cupcake filled with sweet buttercream. Location: 5150 Buford Hwy NE A-100; Website: sweethutbakery.com

Paris Baguette: Pastries The sole Georgia branch of this 70-year-old company, Paris Baguette focuses on fresh-baked bread and delicate pastries. Diners can stop by for a cheese danish or fruit pastry to go or sit down for a stuffed croissant during their visit. Location: 5252 Buford Hwy NE; Website: parisbaguetteusa.com Dunwoody Bagel Boys Café: Bagels For those searching for a quick bite with substance, grab a refreshing smoothie alongside your Spinach Bacon & Artichoke bagel or an Asiago Bagel Dog at Bagel Boys Café's coffee shop. The eatery also offers a selection of panini sandwiches, salads, and soups for those seeking bigger entrees. Location: 6355 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd; Website: bagelboyscafe.com