Street art in Atlanta: How to take a self-guided tour

Atlanta is also home to Living Walls , a curator and producer of street artists and muralists exhibiting their work on the walls of the city. They have facilitated over 150 public murals featured throughout metro Atlanta.

Atlanta has been a long-time hub for artists of all types. Different parts of the city offer little nuggets of ATL history, present and future.

Different areas of Atlanta offer a unique perspective of the local art scene. To explore like a native, these are a few street art destinations to get you started:

Castleberry Hill

Park around 131 Walker St SW and grab a coffee from local spot, Black Coffee, to start your walking tour.

Castleberry Hill, located within walking distance from downtown sites such as CNN, Centennial Olympic Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium has become well-known for its street art. Every second Friday of the month, join the Castleberry Hill Art Stroll from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. But to explore by yourself, start at the corner of Walker and Haynes Street across from Bottle Rocket, and you will find murals of two beloved Atlanta United players, Brad Guzan and Joseph Martinez. Walk around the block to find several other murals steeped in rich history.

Tiny Doors ATL

Check out the map to hunt down all the doors to get a feel of the different areas of the city. Artist Karen Anderson Singer created these miniature doors to bring an element of curiosity and imagination.

“Doors are a really great way to quickly access imagination,” Singer told CBS News. “Most people have had interactions with a door, they know inherently that something is behind it. And it’s not about doors. It’s about community and interaction and engagement, and it’s kind of a love note to Atlanta.”

They’re all designed to look and feel like the neighborhood and feel like the neighborhood.