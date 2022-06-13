The Insider’s Guide to LEGOLAND Discovery Center

Merlin Entertainments’ LEGOLAND Discovery Center is branded as the ultimate indoor Lego playground, and one of only 13 U.S. sites happens to be located in Atlanta. These Discovery Centers, which also have nine locations elsewhere across the world, are focused on creativity and feature tons of attractions that encourage guests to learn and build in a fun, dynamic atmosphere.

In March of 2012, Atlanta received its own LEGOLAND location in Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza. Spreading over 32,000+ square feet, the building is packed with rides, play areas, and, obviously, Lego building stations. The activities inside are for children ages 3-17 with an adult to accompany them. However, they have Adult Nights once per month where big kids over 18 can join in on the nostalgic fun. When the LEGOLAND project was first announced, Phipps Plaza seemed like an unlikely location for a children’s attraction. Despite concerns, Steve Shears, Merlin Entertainments Site Search and Acquisitions Director, was confident the company had chosen the perfect location. “The mall is home to many successful children’s stores and already sees significant shopper traffic from families,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2011. “We feel that the addition of Legoland Discovery Center will only heighten the overall experience.” Since then, adults and kids alike have been putting their Lego skills to the test. Here’s just 4 of many reasons to visit LEGOLAND: The 4D Cinema – Wind, rain and snow effects help bring a host of 4D movies to life at LEGOLAND’s 4D Cinema. You can even reunite with a few familiar characters in The LEGO Movie: A New Adventure, a 4D short based on the film. The Great LEGO Race Virtual Reality Experience – Race brick-built vehicles in hopes of becoming the next champion. MINILAND – Explore and interact with Atlanta icons at our spectacular miniature LEGO replica of the city’s most loved landmarks built from over 1.5 million LEGO bricks! Lego-themed Rides – Go on a daring adventure to save a princess on the Kingdom Quest ride. You can also pedal your way through Merlin’s magical potion chamber and practice your charms on the Merlin’s Apprentice ride. Check ahead for height and age requirements. How to get there: LEGOLAND Discovery Center is located in Phipps Plaza at 3500 Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead area of Atlanta. Once you’re inside the mall, LEGOLAND is up on the third floor, close to the AMC movie theater and Belk. If you’re taking MARTA, take the North/North Springs Line to Buckhead Station. From there, Phipps Plaza will be on the left, just a few blocks north on Peachtree Road. You can also take the Northeast/Doraville train to the Lenox station. From there, Phipps Plaza will be on the right, just a few blocks west on Lenox Road. If you’re driving, you can take the Lenox Road exit off 85 South or GA 400 to turn onto Lenox Road. From there, take Lenox Road to Phipps Plaza. Parking:

Parking at LEGOLAND is free. If you choose to park in the parking deck, the closest spots are in Monarch Court. You will see the signs as you drive through the garage. If you’re parking outside, the closest spaces are in front of Davio’s Italian Steakhouse. You can also use the valet service, which is currently priced at $7. When to go: LEGOLAND is typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with hours extended to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 p.m. on Sundays. A usual visit takes about two to three hours, but visitors can stay for as long as they want. Before you go, it’s a good idea to check the hours online or call 404-848-9252. Admission: All LEGOLAND tickets give you access to every attraction. The website recommends purchasing tickets at least 24 hours in advance of your visit. Whether you buy tickets online or in-person, you must make a reservation for a specific entry time. Here’s a look at the current online pricing, which is usually cheaper than in-person ticket purchases: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Ticket ($25.99) – Book online tickets for individual admission and save. Guarantee admission before it’s sold out.

Extra Value Ticket ($29.99) – Online individual admission ticket that includes a Lego Collectible.

Premium Value Ticket ($38.99) – Individual admission ticket that includes The Great LEGO Race VR Experience, instant access to your digital memories with the VIP Photo Pass, an activity pack and guaranteed admission before it’s sold out.

Summer Fun Pass ($44.99) – Summer Fun Pass grants weekday access to LEGOLAND Discovery Center in Atlanta through September 2. Other perks include 40% off tickets for family and friends who visit with you and 20% off birthday parties and café purchases.

Annual Pass ($74.99) – Annual passes allow for 12 months of unlimited admission to the LEGOLAND Discover Center in Atlanta. Other perks include discounts on purchases and additional savings. There’s also a value annual pass, which can be purchased for $44.99. Here are a few discounts you may be eligible for: Military discount ($5 off) your in-person ticket purchase with a valid military ID. Valid for you and up to five guests

Appreciation events for groups such as teachers and healthcare professionals throughout the year (call 404-848-9252 to ask about the next event for your profession) The Lego Store is open to the public, so you don’t need a ticket to buy gifts or toys. LEGOLAND Discovery Center