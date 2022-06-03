6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination could fathom. All pricing estimated on Wedding Spot and The Knot.

Celebrate your perfect day at one of these enchanting locations around the state: Chota Falls Estate At Chota Falls Estate, your wedding and reception will have a rustic, mountain feel on a private estate that features a cascading waterfall as the backdrop for your ceremony. Multiple ceremony locations exist, including the iconic fieldstone chapel surrounded by lush vineyards. After you exchange your vows, enjoy a full reception in the Grand Ballroom and an after party bonfire under the stars. Location: 1810 Rickman Airfield Rd, Clayton, GA 30525; Website: chotafalls.com; Contact: 706-490-5557; Pricing: Starts at about $14,500 during peak season and $13,500 during off-peak season. Maximum capacity: 250 guests; Catering: Provided; Time restrictions: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Alcohol: Bring your own; Ceremony: Indoor/outdoor available; Reception: Indoor available Lanier Islands Lanier Islands makes the perfect location if you want your wedding to feel like a luxury getaway for you and your guests. Surrounded by Lake Lanier, Lanier Islands sits on 1,500 acres and features multiple enchanting ceremony and reception sites, ranging from lakeside overlooks to lush, forested hideaways. You can even exchange your nuptials on a luxury yacht. Location: 7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford, GA 30518; Website: lanierislands.com; Contact: 678-318-7859; Pricing: Starts at about $7,300 for 50 guests.

Maximum capacity: 350 guests; Catering: Provided; Time restrictions: 8 a.m. to midnight; Alcohol: Provided; Ceremony: Indoor/outdoor available; Reception: Indoor/outdoor available Mansion on Forsyth Park With a combination of authentic Southern charm and modern elegance, the Mansion on Forsyth Park will provide everything you need to have a beautiful ceremony and reception overlooking the waterfront. Located in Savannah, the mansion offers two picturesque ceremony sites and sophisticated reception sites for that classic wedding of your dreams. Location: 700 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401; Website: kesslercollection.com; Contact: 912-238-5158; Pricing: Starting at about $2,200 for 50 guests. Maximum capacity: 250 guests; Catering: Provided; Time restrictions: 4 p.m. to midnight; Alcohol: Provided; Ceremony: Outdoor available; Reception: Indoor/outdoor available Jekyll Island Club Resort At Jekyll Island Club Resort, you can have an island wedding without even leaving the state. Situated along some of the most stunning and unspoiled coastline in the South, you’ll have the opportunity to say “I do” underneath towering, moss-covered trees and surrounded by the lush grounds of the Jekyll Island Club Resort. With richly decorated rooms featuring Victorian architecture, this venue has everything you could ask for in a truly Southern wedding. Location: 371 Riverview Dr, Jekyll Island, GA 31527; Website: jekyllclub.com; Contact: 912-319-4348; Pricing: Starting at about $15,600 for 50 guests.

Maximum capacity: 300 guests; Catering: Provided; Time restrictions: 8 a.m. to midnight; Alcohol: Provided; Ceremony: Indoor/outdoor; Reception: Indoor/outdoor Rhodes Hall If you want a little history on your wedding day, Rhodes Hall offers a charming venue filled with beautiful, sweeping staircases, stunning granite archways, painted glass windows and ornately decorated rooms. Built in 1904, Rhodes Hall offers a landmark destination for a wedding in the heart of the city. Location: 1516 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309; Website: rhodeshall.org; Contact: 404-885-7800; Pricing: Starting at $8,300 for 50 guests. Maximum capacity: 150 guests; Catering: Options available; Time restrictions: 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Alcohol: Bring your own; Ceremony: Indoor/outdoor; Reception: Indoor/outdoor Château Élan Winery and Resort You just can’t beat the romance and ambiance of a wedding held at the Château Élan Winery and Resort. Set against a backdrop of rolling, green vineyards, this extraordinary wedding and reception venue host an enormous array of amenities, including exquisite accommodations, breathtaking views and an unparalleled atmosphere for a vintage, rustic or vineyard wedding. Location: 100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton, GA 30517; Website: chateauelan.com; Contact: 678-425-0900; Pricing: Starting at $20,800 for 50 guests.

Maximum capacity: 800 guests; Catering: Provided; Time restrictions: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Alcohol: Provided; Ceremony: Indoor/outdoor; Reception: Indoor/outdoor