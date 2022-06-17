7 most romantic bed and breakfast getaways in Georgia
Summer vacation is here and what better way to spice up your life than to escape on a romantic bed and breakfast getaway. Leaving the hustle and bustle of the big city and all your cares behind won’t take long at all when you stay at one of these amazing and award-winning B&B locations found throughout Georgia.
From spending a little time on the beaches of Savannah, to looking out over the North Georgia mountains together, each of these bed and breakfast destinations has something to offer any romantic style and taste.
Rediscover your passions at one of these getaway destinations in Georgia:
Lucille’s Mountain Top Inn & Spa in Sautee Nacoochee
Enjoy a connecting getaway surrounded by the North Georgia mountains at this relaxing woodland sanctuary. Nestled in the forests of Sautee Nacoochee, Lucille’s Mountain Top Inn & Spa has everything to offer a couple looking for a peaceful and serene vacation. You’ll experience a private suite, spa services, gourmet meals and more as you commune with nature, and each other, at this B&B destination.
Location: 964 Rabun Rd, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571; Website: lucillesmountaintopinn.com; Contact: 706-878-5055
The Smith House in Dahlonega
Up in the quaint mountain town of Dahlonega, you’ll feel swept back in time staying at The Smith House, a historic inn dating back to 1899. Along with homey and comfortable rooms, guests will enjoy taking a tour of the recovered gold mine onsite sampling the Southern-style breakfast or exploring the shops, restaurants and galleries along the Historic. Dahlonega Square. This landmark B&B is also within short driving distance to local vineyards, Amicalola Falls, gold panning and more.
Location: 84 S Chestatee St, Dahlonega, GA 30533; Website: www.smithhouse.com; Contact: 706-725-8148.
Chanticleer Inn Bed & Breakfast in Lookout Mountain
Just a stone’s throw from Rock City Gardens, the Chanticleer Inn Bed & Breakfast provide guests with lush grounds, Lookout Mountain tickets, a full homemade breakfast, evening dessert, games, books and DVD library and Southern hospitality. To remember your stay, shop at The Hen House Gift Shop, which offers items like hand-thrown pottery, handmade rugs, bathrobes and more.
Location: 1300 Mockingbird Ln, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750; Website: stayatchanticleer.com; Contact: 706-820-2002.
The Gastonian in Savannah
This award-winning, boutique B&B truly lives up to its reputation, with elegant rooms complete with Jacuzzis, verandahs, clawfoot tubs and chandeliers. With an extended breakfast, wine and hor d’oeuvres, dessert and cordials, nightly turn-down service and luxury bathrobes, it’s no wonder why this 1868 mansion, The Gastonian, was voted the “Best B&B in Savannah” by Savannah Magazine and “one of the finest places to stay in the world” by Condé Nast Traveler Magazine.
Location: 220 E Gaston St, Savannah, GA 31401; Website: gastonian.com; Contact: 800-322-6603.
The Dillard House Inn in Dillard
Surround yourself with luxury, simplicity and the beauty of North Georgia at The Dillard House Inn located in Dillard. Guests will enjoy spacious rooms with flat-screen televisions, walking distance to horse stables, restaurants, a pool and tennis courts and homemade Southern-style meals each day.
Location: 768 Franklin St, Dillard, GA 30537; Website: dillardhouse.com; Contact: 800-541-0671.
Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast in Covington
Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast is an award-winning mansion completely renovated to include private luxury bathrooms, remote control fireplaces in every room, and WIFI. Stay in a room with a luxurious spa tub that has aromatherapy and chromo-therapy or choose a room with a luxury copper bateau tub. In one of the grand suites, you can even experience an original ribcage shower, like the kind in Buckingham palace! Don a soft Turkish robe and join others for the fresh home-cooked and locally sourced southern breakfast. In the evenings, dress up for Southern Sippin’ and Nibblin’ Hour.
Location: 2176 Monticello St SW, Covington, GA 30014; Website: thetwelveoaks.com; Contact: 770-385-4005.
Spencer House Inn Bed and Breakfast in St. Mary’s
In the heart of the Historic District of St. Mary’s, Georgia, and within walking distance to the ferry that takes you to Cumberland Island National Seashore is the Spencer House Inn Bed and Breakfast. Each guest room has its own personality. Built in 1872, it is now a preserved example of Victorian-era architecture. Original moldings, high ceilings and heart pine floors plus dozens of bright, sunny windows. Cuddle up on a veranda and make memories while watching the breathtaking views.
Location: 200 Osborne St, St Mary’s, GA 31558; Website: spencerhouseinn.com; Contact: 912-882-1872.
This story was originally published by Kelly Sundstrom in 2016 and has since been updated.