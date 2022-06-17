7 most romantic bed and breakfast getaways in Georgia

Summer vacation is here and what better way to spice up your life than to escape on a romantic bed and breakfast getaway. Leaving the hustle and bustle of the big city and all your cares behind won’t take long at all when you stay at one of these amazing and award-winning B&B locations found throughout Georgia. From spending a little time on the beaches of Savannah, to looking out over the North Georgia mountains together, each of these bed and breakfast destinations has something to offer any romantic style and taste.

Rediscover your passions at one of these getaway destinations in Georgia: Lucille’s Mountain Top Inn & Spa in Sautee Nacoochee Enjoy a connecting getaway surrounded by the North Georgia mountains at this relaxing woodland sanctuary. Nestled in the forests of Sautee Nacoochee, Lucille’s Mountain Top Inn & Spa has everything to offer a couple looking for a peaceful and serene vacation. You’ll experience a private suite, spa services, gourmet meals and more as you commune with nature, and each other, at this B&B destination. Location: 964 Rabun Rd, Sautee Nacoochee, GA 30571; Website: lucillesmountaintopinn.com; Contact: 706-878-5055 The Smith House in Dahlonega Up in the quaint mountain town of Dahlonega, you’ll feel swept back in time staying at The Smith House, a historic inn dating back to 1899. Along with homey and comfortable rooms, guests will enjoy taking a tour of the recovered gold mine onsite sampling the Southern-style breakfast or exploring the shops, restaurants and galleries along the Historic. Dahlonega Square. This landmark B&B is also within short driving distance to local vineyards, Amicalola Falls, gold panning and more. Location: 84 S Chestatee St, Dahlonega, GA 30533; Website: www.smithhouse.com; Contact: 706-725-8148. Chanticleer Inn Bed & Breakfast in Lookout Mountain Just a stone’s throw from Rock City Gardens, the Chanticleer Inn Bed & Breakfast provide guests with lush grounds, Lookout Mountain tickets, a full homemade breakfast, evening dessert, games, books and DVD library and Southern hospitality. To remember your stay, shop at The Hen House Gift Shop, which offers items like hand-thrown pottery, handmade rugs, bathrobes and more.

Location: 2176 Monticello St SW, Covington, GA 30014; Website: thetwelveoaks.com; Contact: 770-385-4005. Spencer House Inn Bed and Breakfast in St. Mary’s In the heart of the Historic District of St. Mary’s, Georgia, and within walking distance to the ferry that takes you to Cumberland Island National Seashore is the Spencer House Inn Bed and Breakfast. Each guest room has its own personality. Built in 1872, it is now a preserved example of Victorian-era architecture. Original moldings, high ceilings and heart pine floors plus dozens of bright, sunny windows. Cuddle up on a veranda and make memories while watching the breathtaking views. Location: 200 Osborne St, St Mary’s, GA 31558; Website: spencerhouseinn.com; Contact: 912-882-1872. This story was originally published by Kelly Sundstrom in 2016 and has since been updated.