Why North Georgia is the perfect nearby girlfriends getaway

These four ideas for a girlfriend getaway not far from Atlanta can help you check all your group’s boxes - from massages and wine to shopping with a bit of theater or chocolate thrown in.

It’s always been too long since the girlfriends got away together. North Georgia has plenty of places to make up for lost time, and your group can avoid traipsing off to faraway (and budget-busting) locales.

The huge range of gal pal fun around North Georgia means there’s a little something for everyone whether your group mirrors the cast of characters from “Bridesmaids,” “Real Housewives of Atlanta” or “This is Us.” Pick your escape and plan your fun:

Blue Ridge Adventure Park

Why not incorporate a little excitement when you’re finally back together with your crew? Try your hands at navigating this course of 35 obstacles ranging from 15 to 50 feet in height and boasting varying difficulty levels. Adult pricing is $54.99 for a 90-minute session. If there are members of your group who don’t actually want to participate, they’re free to watch and take photos a safe distance from the course. And don’t panic if the forecast doesn’t project perfect outdoor conditions. Barring severe weather, the course is open rain or shine.

Location: 2087 East First Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513; Website: blueridgeadventurepark.com

Amble along the Georgia Antique Trail

If antiquing isn’t your romantic partner’s first choice, the gal pals might really enjoy a weekend of driving along back roads and two-lane highways to metro Atlanta antique stores. If you stick to the Georgia Antique Trail, you’ll have a range of everything: sweet little vintage spots to first-rate dealers selling mansion-worthy pieces of furniture. Just a few of the small-town and metro Atlanta antiquing hot spots include Ellijay, Canton and even a few stores close to home. To make it a real getaway, pick an Airbnb rental house that’s central to three or four of your top picks. Find the best shops and plot your course at georgiaantiquetrail.com.

A girl’s wine down in Dahlonega

Just as girlfriends are known for loving wine, Dahlonega’s known for providing it with its wineries and downtown tasting rooms. If you’re comfy in crowds, the Arts and Wine Festival is always the third weekend in May and features jazz music. Enjoy drinks made locally and throughout the region in the wine and beer garden. All year round, though, girlfriend groups can rent a room or two at a bed-and-breakfast or even book a whole cabin. Raise a toast to your BFFs!

Ride and rest at Brasstown

Get back to nature with a guided trail ride for a little as $47 per person for an hourlong horse ride around the 500-plus acres of Brasstown Valley Resort. And after the bounce of the ride, you and your girls will welcome spending some time in the resort’s spa. From a simple manipedi to the 2.5 hour E-Lo-Hi ritual, there’s options that can round out either a day trip or finish out a relaxing three-day weekend at the resort.