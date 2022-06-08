Stay cool at Atlanta’s 9 most shaded playgrounds

With summer temperatures climbing high into the 90s, finding a safe, shaded playground for the kids is no easy feat. We’ve rounded up some of metro Atlanta’s most shaded playgrounds with covered pavilions, lots of green canopy overhead and other cool amenities. Orme Park

This charming playground nestled in the popular Virginia-Highland neighborhood is filled with trees to give you some nice shade from the sun. Clear Creek also runs through the back of the park and for walkers, it’s visible under a brick bridge. Other cool additions: sturdy, wood playset and an always-changing set of donated toys. Location: Virginia-Highland - 795 Brookridge Drive Underwood Hills Park The large “hidden gem” sits outside I-75 off Howell Mill. Tall trees surround the play and exercise areas, offering shade at different times of the day. You’ll find a large playground for older kids and a smaller version for preschoolers. There’s even a pavilion with picnic tables underneath, so pack up a meal and plan on enjoying a cool lunch spot. Location: Westside - 1845 Harper St. NW Bessie Branham Park A favorite on Redtri.com, this park nestled behind the Kirkwood neighborhood has a shaded playground section with a toddler climbing area. Bring a water bottle or two with you because there are no water fountains. Location: Kirkwood - 2051 Delano Drive Spink-Collins Park

Looking for a quiet adventure? This secluded Atlanta park features a simple playground surrounded by shaded woods, creeks and lots of walking trails. There are no bathrooms or water fountains, so plan accordingly before setting out. Location: Westside - 2101 Collins Drive NW Brook Run Park With its shaded play areas, this DeKalb County park is a favorite for all ages. There’s even a Treetop Quest course for ages four and up. See treetopquest.com to make reservations. In the park, you’ll also find trails, a skate park and large dog park for your furry family member. Location: Dunwoody - 4770 North Peachtree Road Wildwood Park This quiet 28-acre wooded Cobb park has plenty of tree cover to keep you and the kids nice and shaded while they enjoy themselves on the playground. Let your dog loose in its off-leash area, but plan to check the rules first at mariettaga.gov. Location: Marietta - 1050 Barclay Circle Brinkley Park

The big perk of this small Cobb playground is the shelter from the sun that its surrounding trees offer. The 16-acre park also includes a nearby baseball field, walking trails and restrooms. Location: Smyrna - 1270 Hunter St. PlayTown Suwanee Tall trees hover over this large Gwinnett playground. In addition to the traditional swings and slides, your little ones can enjoy a magical bus, log cabin, climbing wall and more. Location: Suwanee - 425 Main St. Big Splash OK, not technically a traditional playground, but Gwinnett’s huge interactive fountain in Town Center Park is sure to keep the kids cool in this heat. The fountain utilizes a recycled water system, which shoots out of its 43 jets at some 1,400 gallons each minute. Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.