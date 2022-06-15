8 Atlanta dates that will impress your sweetheart for less than $20

Being broke doesn’t have to mean your dating life is on permanent hiatus. And even if you’re flush, why not take the time to show your date that you have just as much creativity as you do cash. Heck, maybe you’re just cheap - no matter your reasons, there are lots of great date options in Atlanta that come in under $20 for two. Here are eight of our favorite date ideas: Catch some comedy at Old Fourth Distillery

Price: Two $10 tickets every other Wednesday. Total date tab: $20 While you can find award-winning alcohol at Old Fourth Ward Distillery any day, on alternating Wednesdays this venue becomes a comedy club. This is a great option if you share a slapstick sense of humor. You can even bring in food from other places so you can grab bites of your favorite meal in between laughs. Location: East Atlanta - 487 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta; Website: finelycraftedcomedy.com; Contact: 844-653-3687 Drive into the Starlight Price: Two $10 adult tickets. Total date tab: $20 The theater started being cool in 1949 and the tradition lives on. They screen first-run movies just like the sit-down theaters. One admission price lets you watch two movies as long as they’re on the same screen. That doubles your chance to spend time together. Location: East Atlanta - 2000 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta; Website: starlightdrivein.com; Contact: info@starlightdrivein.com Sweetwater Brewery tour and tasting

Price: $8 each includes 3 5oz samples. Total date tab: $16 Here’s an inexpensive way to get to know someone new in your life and his or her beer preferences. If you like what you taste, you can order more in the taproom after the tour. Location: Buckhead/Northeast Atlanta - 195 Ottley Drive, Atlanta; Website: sweetwaterbrew.com; Contact: 404-691-2537 Play disc golf on the Suwanee Creek course Price: FREE Experience 18 holes of fun, and frolic in an 85-acre park. Location: Suwanee Creek Park, 1170 Buford Hwy., Suwanee; Website: suwanee.com; Contact: 770-945-8996 Stone Mountain Park

Price: $20 parking pass. Total date tab: $20 Stone Mountain is a big, beautiful place. Like, 3,200 acres big. There are lots of picnic spots, so consider bringing leftovers for a grassy repast. You can hike up the mountain or around it. There’s 15 miles of trails. Rover is welcome on all of them except the Songbird Habitat and Trail and the one mile walk to the top. Enjoy canoeing or kayaking? There’s a 363 acre lake. Location: 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd, Stone Mountain; Website: stonemountainpark.com; Contact: 800-401-2407 Huey Luey’s Taco Tuesday Price: $2 & $3 tacos and cocktail specials on Tuesday. Total date tab: Under $20 with tip for two tacos and two drinks With over 20 different kinds of margaritas to choose from, you can celebrate Taco Tuesday the way it should be at Huey Luey’s. Location: 3338 Cobb Parkway, Acworth; Website: hueylueys.com; Contact: 770-917-6073

Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve Price: Free If you and your date enjoy nature, hiking may be the way to go. Just about 20 miles outside downtown Atlanta, this nature preserve offers breathtaking mountain views, hiking and biking trails, fascinating ecology and is home to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit. Location: 3787 Klondike Rd, Stonecrest; Website: Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve; Contact: 770-492-5220 High Museum Price: Free on the second Sunday of each month Admission is free for everyone on the Second Sunday of Each month. The free admission is part of a program called Family Fun at the Woodruff Arts Center. So, this means that there will be lots of little ones about, but hey, kids are cute. But wait, there’s more! If you or your sweetie have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card the cardholder can also get in free on the first full weekend of each month. Regular admission is $16.50 for the non-cardholder. Walk-up only, no advance tickets.