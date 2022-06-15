A guide to Stone Mountain Park’s Lasershow Spectacular

A DeKalb County staple since its opening in 1983, the 45-minute laser show is a little different each year as the park adds new songs, features and updated fan experiences.

Lights, fireworks, music and flame cannons, what’s not to love about Stone Mountain Park’s laser show?

The laser show takes place on Stone Mountain Park’s Memorial Lawn in direct view of the Confederate Memorial Carving. Driving by car? Enter through Stone Mountain Park’s Main Gate (off Highway 78) or South Woods gate (from James B. Rivers Memorial Drive). Pedestrians can enter through the South Woods gate only./

Where can I park at Stone Mountain?

A daily parking pass is $20 per vehicle. Once through the gate, follow signs for Memorial Lawn. Multiple parking lots are available near the lawn. A full parking map is available on Stone Mountain’s website.

How much does it cost to watch the laser show?

Mountain Members are free with reservation (Except July 2-4). For everyone else, Lawn seats are $5 on non-holidays, $10 on holidays. Private terrace seating with dinner or snack packages can be purchased starting at $15.

When does the laser show take place?

The 2022 laser show season runs from April 16 to Sept. 10.

Laser shows are weekly on Saturdays from April 16 to May 21, then daily starting Memorial Day weekend through July 31. After that it goes back to Saturdays only through Sept. 10, with the exception of Labor Day weekend.

Stone Mountain Park hosts special holiday extended fireworks for Memorial Day (May 27-30), Fourth of July (July 1-5) and Labor Day (Sept. 3-5). Be warned, holiday shows are very popular and parking can fill up hours before the show (especially Fourth of July weekend).