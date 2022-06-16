Atlanta dine-in movie theaters and showtimes

Movie Tavern has three locations in the metro area, all of which offer in-theater dining. In fact, you can order your food in advance online and have it delivered to your seat. At the Tucker location, you also can order in advance online and pick it up on your way into the theater.

Location: 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell; Website: Roswell Cinema; Contact: 770-407-6653

Location: 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee; Website: Horizon Village Cinema; Contact: 678-730-6900

Location: 4043 LaVista Road, Tucker; Website: Tucker Cinema; Contact: 678-680-5782

Silverspot Cinema

With weekday happy hours, fully reclining plush seats and a menu that ranges from cauliflower “wings” to short rib tacos to creme brulee cheesecake, Silverspot is not your grandparents’ dinner theater. After your movie, there’s plenty of nearby places in the Battery to keep the party going.

Location: The Battery - 960 Battery Ave SE Suite 5000, Atlanta; Website: https://silverspot.net/atlanta-ga; Contact: 678-504-7600

Studio Movie Grill