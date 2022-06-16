Access Atlanta Logo

Atlanta dine-in movie theaters and showtimes

At Silverspot, movies, food, and drink share top-billing. Courtesy of Angie Webb
Angela Webb
Posted

Today, dine-in theaters offer a solution to our timing troubles by offering complete dinner menus and full bars to accompany first-run features.

Here are the Atlanta dine-in movie theaters, where you can eat dinner while enjoying a first-run movie.

Movie Tavern

Movie Tavern has three locations in the metro area, all of which offer in-theater dining. In fact, you can order your food in advance online and have it delivered to your seat. At the Tucker location, you also can order in advance online and pick it up on your way into the theater.

Location: 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell; Website: Roswell Cinema; Contact: 770-407-6653

Location: 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee; Website: Horizon Village Cinema; Contact: 678-730-6900

Location: 4043 LaVista Road, Tucker; Website: Tucker Cinema; Contact: 678-680-5782

Silverspot Cinema

With weekday happy hours, fully reclining plush seats and a menu that ranges from cauliflower “wings” to short rib tacos to creme brulee cheesecake, Silverspot is not your grandparents’ dinner theater. After your movie, there’s plenty of nearby places in the Battery to keep the party going.

Location: The Battery - 960 Battery Ave SE Suite 5000, Atlanta; Website: https://silverspot.net/atlanta-ga; Contact: 678-504-7600

Studio Movie Grill

This is the most kid-friendly dine-in theater, with special showings and events for families. In addition to standard American grill fare, the children’s menu offers grilled chicken tenders and fruit-for-fries substitutions.

Location: 7730 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta; Website: Studio Grill Alpharetta Movie Showtimes; Contact: 470-657-0300

Location: 3850 Venture Drive, Duluth; Website: Studio Grill Duluth Movie Showtimes; Contact: 770-381-7352

Location: 40 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta; Website: Studio Powers Ferry Movie Showtimes; Contact: 678-273-3558

AMC DINE-IN Theatres

This is the movie dining experience you most likely expect, with fried foods and breads dominating the menu. It’s where you go to get loaded potato fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadillas and pizza. You also can order larger entrees and substantial desserts.

Location: 4500 North Point Circle, Alpharetta; Website: AMC DINE-IN North Point Mall 12 Movie Showtimes; Contact: 678-894-7246

Location: 1210 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville; Website: AMC DINE-IN Webb Gin 11 Movie Showtimes; Contact: 770-274-3182

More Atlanta movie theaters’ showtimes:

