Atlanta dine-in movie theaters and showtimes
Today, dine-in theaters offer a solution to our timing troubles by offering complete dinner menus and full bars to accompany first-run features.
Here are the Atlanta dine-in movie theaters, where you can eat dinner while enjoying a first-run movie.
Movie Tavern
Movie Tavern has three locations in the metro area, all of which offer in-theater dining. In fact, you can order your food in advance online and have it delivered to your seat. At the Tucker location, you also can order in advance online and pick it up on your way into the theater.
Location: 4651 Woodstock Road, Roswell; Website: Roswell Cinema; Contact: 770-407-6653
Location: 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Suwanee; Website: Horizon Village Cinema; Contact: 678-730-6900
Location: 4043 LaVista Road, Tucker; Website: Tucker Cinema; Contact: 678-680-5782
Silverspot Cinema
With weekday happy hours, fully reclining plush seats and a menu that ranges from cauliflower “wings” to short rib tacos to creme brulee cheesecake, Silverspot is not your grandparents’ dinner theater. After your movie, there’s plenty of nearby places in the Battery to keep the party going.
Location: The Battery - 960 Battery Ave SE Suite 5000, Atlanta; Website: https://silverspot.net/atlanta-ga; Contact: 678-504-7600
Studio Movie Grill
This is the most kid-friendly dine-in theater, with special showings and events for families. In addition to standard American grill fare, the children’s menu offers grilled chicken tenders and fruit-for-fries substitutions.
Location: 7730 North Point Pkwy, Alpharetta; Website: Studio Grill Alpharetta Movie Showtimes; Contact: 470-657-0300
Location: 3850 Venture Drive, Duluth; Website: Studio Grill Duluth Movie Showtimes; Contact: 770-381-7352
Location: 40 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta; Website: Studio Powers Ferry Movie Showtimes; Contact: 678-273-3558
AMC DINE-IN Theatres
This is the movie dining experience you most likely expect, with fried foods and breads dominating the menu. It’s where you go to get loaded potato fries, mozzarella sticks, chicken quesadillas and pizza. You also can order larger entrees and substantial desserts.
Location: 4500 North Point Circle, Alpharetta; Website: AMC DINE-IN North Point Mall 12 Movie Showtimes; Contact: 678-894-7246
Location: 1210 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville; Website: AMC DINE-IN Webb Gin 11 Movie Showtimes; Contact: 770-274-3182
