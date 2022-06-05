Neighborhood guide to trivia nights across Atlanta

Do you yell answers at the TV when Jeopardy’s on? Do you enjoy the occasional fun fact? If so, show off your wits at trivia night. Put your knowledge to the test at some of the best spots to go for trivia in Atlanta. Buckhead – Johnny’s Hideaway

Known for being the only night club for big kids, on Mondays at 7:30 Johnny’s transforms into a space for intellectuals. You can check out their Instagram for trivia clues all week and celebrate your win by dancing starting at 9 p.m. Location: 3771 Roswell Rd NE; Website: johnnyshideaway.com Grant Park – Eventide Brewing How much do you know about the South? Every Thursday at 7, Eventide features a Dirty South Trivia, turning your useless knowledge into something useful. Winners receive free craft beer or bar cash. You can even bring your dog to the patio for company or comfort if you lose. Location: 1015 Grant St SE; Website: eventidebrewing.com Inman Park – Guac y Margys On Wednesday’s we wear pink and go to themed trivia at Guac & Margys where your Netflix binges may come in handy. Their trivia quizzes you on everything from New Girl to Mean Girls. You can also get $5 burritos on Wednesday. Tickets start at $15 which gets you two tacos and a margarita. You can find more information about trivia and where to purchase your tickets here. Location: 661 Auburn Ave NE #120; Website: guacymargys.com/ Little Five Points – The Vortex

You got to try the Vortex’s award-winning burgers while testing all things about nerdy pop culture on Tuesday Nights at 8 p.m. Themed trivia nights include special questions on fan favorites such as Game of Thrones or the Avengers. You’ll need to leave the kids at home since this venue is 21+. Location: 438 Moreland Ave NE, Website: thevortexatl.com Midtown – The Highlander Every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. you can expect to be quizzed on music, pop culture, film, general knowledge and more at The Highlander in Midtown. They start trivia after The Simpson’s, so you won’t miss a show. You can find classic pub meals as they have a vast selection of sandwiches, burgers and beer. Location: 931 Monroe Dr NE; Website: The Highlander Midtown – The Nook Located right on Piedmont Park, The Nook is the perfect spot for you to spend your night after a day at the park. Outspoken Entertainment hosts Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and winners receive free gift cards. Make sure you try out their Totchos which are tater tots covered in various different toppings and order one of their specialty cocktails or fishbowls. Location: 1144 Piedmont Ave NE; Website: thenookatlanta.com/ Old Fourth Ward – New Realm

New Realm offers adult-themed trivia at 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 p.m. on Thursdays. With stunning rooftop views of Atlanta’s skyline and delicious brews, you can’t go wrong with spending half your week at New Realm for Trivia. Location: 550 Somerset Terrace NE; Website: newrealmbrewing.com/atlanta/ Sandy Springs – Battle and Brew Geek out at Battle and Brew’s Trivia where your obscure knowledge of Star Wars may come in handy. Battle others until wits’ end every Wednesday at 8 p.m. If you’re there purely for gaming, then you have to wait until after trivia night is over to game away. Location: 5920 Roswell Rd; Website: battleandbrew.com