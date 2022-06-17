9 nifty (and thrifty) consignment shops for frugal Atlanta parents

If your kids seem to outgrow their clothing faster than you can say fashionista, you’re probably looking for every opportunity possible to get the most out of your clothing budget. You may already take advantage of online bargain sites, like Swap.com and Poshmark.com, but you may not know that the Atlanta area boasts some of the best consignment sales, thrift stores, and discount shops in the South.

If you need a little help keeping your family well-dressed and ready to impress, we’ve got you covered with these nine thrifty, nifty consignment shops in Atlanta. Goodwill of North Georgia This brightly lit store in Decatur has everything from clothing and shoes to sports gear and dance attire. Along with unbeatable bargains, Goodwill makes shopping easier for busy parents by arranging the clothing items by color. Location: 2201 Lawrenceville Highway, Suite 300, Decatur; Website: www.goodwillng.org; Contact: 404-420-9900 Once Upon a Child Marietta Selling children’s clothing from infant to size 16 youth, Once Upon a Child in Marietta also offers frugal parents consignment sales on toys, equipment, and baby furniture. Location: 50 Barrett Parkway NE Suite 1055, Marietta; Website: www.onceuponachildnorthatlanta.com; Contact: 770-528-5541 Uptown Cheapskate Cumming Visit Uptown Cheapskate in Cumming and you’ll find yourself surrounded by deep discounts on some of the latest clothing styles and top name brands on the market. You’ll find trendy clothing, shoes and accessories at a fraction of the retail cost.

Location: 511 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming; Website: www.uptowncheapskate.com; Contact: 770-844-7600 Plato’s Closet Roswell Find designer fashion at up to 70 percent off retail prices at Plato’s Closet in Roswell, which carries gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for teens and young adults. Location: 10506 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell; Website: www.platosclosetalpharetta.com; Contact: 770-642-4255 Kid to Kid Dunwoody Dress all your kids for less by shopping at Kid to Kid in Dunwoody. Along with like-new clothing from infant to size 14, they also offer baby equipment, toys, shoes, and athletic gear. Location: 4498C Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody; Website: www.kidtokid.com; Contact: 770-455-1506 Sweet Repeats This upscale consignment boutique carries currently trending children’s clothing and maternity fashion, all in pristine, like-new condition. Considered “Atlanta’s Best Kept Secret,” you’ll want to put this one on your short list.

Location: 800 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta; Website: www.sweetrepeatsatlanta.com; Contact: 404-261-7519 Back by Popular Demand Consignment Marietta If you’re looking for a discount store that truly has it all, Back by Popular Demand Consignment in Marietta brings in over 450 new items every day in almost 8000 square feet of space. You’ll shop to your heart’s content for great deals on name brand clothing, bags, accessories, shoes and more. Location: 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 13, Marietta; Website: www.bbpdconsignment.com; Contact: 770-971-4750 Revive Consignment Smyrna Receiving over 10,000 new items every week, Revive Consignment in Smyrna makes shopping for bargains relaxing and fun by making customer service number one. While you shop for quality clothing, furniture, shoes, equipment, and decor, make sure to enjoy the free cookies, coffee and Wi-Fi. Location: 2514 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna; Website: www.reviveconsignment.com; Contact: 770-485-4553 Park Avenue Thrift Lawrenceville Park Avenue Thrift in Lawrenceville not only helps you save money outfitting your entire family, but it also uses proceeds from clothing donations to help local and national charities.

Location: 3870 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville; Website: www.parkavethrift.com; Contact: 770-931-1787. For even more insider tips on stocking up at consignment sales, check out Atlanta’s best resale stores: secondhand shopping for first-timers. This story was originally published in 2017 by Kelly Sundstrom and has since been updated.