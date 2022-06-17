Best ways to volunteer in Atlanta to help the unhoused
The most recent estimate put the city of Atlanta’s unhoused population at around 3,000. However, many experts say that’s an undercount and that in particular, it’s difficult to get a good number of individuals who don’t have a regular or adequate nighttime residence.
Whatever the number, people without permanent residences need lots of assistance. How can you help? By volunteering time and making donations to an outreach program:
Next:5 dinner cruises for a little romance on the water in Georgia
Georgia’s waterways — the rivers and lakes that crisscross and dot …